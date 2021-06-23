Emergency Covid-19 alert interrupts Judith Collins at Parliament

An emergency Covid-19 alert interrupted Judith Collins while she was preparing to deliver her address in Parliament this afternoon.

Speaker Trevor Mallard first noticed the loud buzzing noise emanating from MPs' phones, asking "what's that do we know?"

Once it became clear it was the alert announcing Wellington would enter into Alert Level 2 restrictions at 6pm, Collins asked if she could start her time again.

"We'll just wait for that damn noise," Mallard replied before joking. "First we will wait for David Seymour to tuck his shirt in."

Once the noise stopped Collins began again and normal service resumed.

Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm