Embattled Director-General of Health quits role after budget blunder scandal

The embattled Director-General of Health for public service Chai Chuah has stepped down from the role which he has been in since November 2013.

Chai Chuah.

There had been calls for Mr Chuah's resignation from Labour MPs earlier this year, after a DHB budget blunder that saw $38m of public funds distributed incorrectly.

"I have been considering for some time that the health system needs a new Director-General in place to take it forward," Mr Chuah said in a statement today.

"It has not been an easy decision for me, as I am immensely proud of the progress that we have made as a Ministry over the last four years."  

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes also released a statement today, thanking Mr Chuah for his service in the role.

"The role of Director-General of Health is one of the biggest and toughest jobs in the Public Service," Mr Hughes said.

It has come to light that the Ministry never had the funds for a $24 million dollar office refit, which is already underway.
Mr Hughes also said that Mr Chuah's decision to step down had been a few months in the making.

"Mr Chuah advised me at the end of July that he was considering stepping down before the end of his term.

"He has long held the view that it is critical that the health sector is unified in meeting the challenges ahead."

Mr Chuah's final day in the role is February 2, 2018.

"I will announce an Acting Director-General shortly," Mr Hughes said.
 

