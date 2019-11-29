Embarrassing muck-up leaves a popular Mount Maunganui tennis courts too short, too wide

A Bay of Plenty netball club has been left red-faced after contractors mucked up the measurements for 10 public tennis courts in Mount Maunganui.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mistake was first picked up when members of Mount Maunganui Tennis Club, including Jason Helms, tried to set up the nets.

They were shocked to discover the courts' dimensions were out.

"The court is about two metres too short, and about two metres too fat," Mr Helms told 1 NEWS.

Harbourside Netball was given a $250,000 grant by the Tauranga City Council to resurface the courts and upgrade fencing and lighting for the shared netball and tennis courts.

The council says Harbourside Netball had also asked for more funds for added improvements.

Fulton Hogan was responsible for the work. It wouldn't answer questions when contacted by 1 NEWS but did say the work would be rectified - however it couldn't say when.

Harbourside Netball also refused to comment.

The courts are subleased to the tennis club for the season and used during busy times.

Member Chuck Wingfield says the mistake is frustrating.

"It's like seriously, how can you get it that wrong? You know tennis courts are one size."