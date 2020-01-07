EMBARGOED 5am - Auckland property values see slight dip, but national market continues to grow

While the national average property market value continues to grow, Auckland has seen a slight dip compared to the same time the previous year.

In December last year the average property value in Auckland was $1.047 million - slightly down from $1.048 in 2018.

According to the CoreLogic QV December 2019 House Price Index, property values rose by 0.9 per cent over the month, with the annual rate of growth increasing to four per cent. That’s up from the two per cent lull in June 2019, and the strongest annual growth figure since September 2017 (five per cent).

Statistics show the quarterly rate of growth for the last three months of 2019 was 2.7 per cent, which was the largest quarterly increase since November 2016 when it was 3.9 per cent.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said, "the end of 2019 saw a couple of high profile releases (bank capital requirements and LVR rules) from the Reserve Bank and ultimately they took a conservative stance with each of them.

"The resurgence in property value growth in the second half of the year, in conjunction with a lift in investor activity and lending, was enough to see the RBNZ take a ‘wait and see’ approach to making any changes which could accelerate further growth (and reduce financial stability). With this most recent data now available it appears that was a wise decision."

Wellington finished the year strongly, with 4.4 per cent growth to close out the final quarter.

As was the case throughout last year, the outer cities of Porirua and Lower and Upper Hutt experienced greater growth than Wellington City, however values in the capital also took off after a lull for much of the middle part of the year – values increased 3.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2019.

Mr Goodall said there weren't too many surprises in the data though.

"While we've seen a resurgence in property values in our larger centres, we are starting to see a slowdown in some provincial cities as recent rates of growth can’t be sustained with consistent demand.