Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention

Musical legend Sir Elton John has received medical attention from paramedics during his show at Mount Smart Stadium.

The music legend had earlier said he had been diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia'. Source: 1 NEWS

Sir Elton had mentioned at the start of the show that he had been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia".

Spectators reported he had slumped into his chair before medical personnel came and checked on him after he sang 'Someone Saved My Life tonight'.

Sir Elton was reportedly well enough to continue the show after five minutes, but a short time later he told the crowd "I don't how much longer I can go on".

After finishing 'Candle in the Wind' he was helped off stage, but then returned to perform 'Funeral for a Friend'.

Soon afterwards an emotional Sir Elton told the crowd "I've completely lost my voice - I'm so sorry," before being escorted from stage.

The musician is performing in New Zealand as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will be his last before retirement.

Tonight concert is the first of three in Auckland, with two others booked for February 18 and February 20.

