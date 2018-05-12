'How else are we going to fix this?' - Hundreds take to banks of Avon River for waterways clean-up

Hundreds of volunteers have taken to the banks of the Avon River today in an effort to clean up Christchurch's main waterways.

The 'Mother of all clean ups' is an annual community drive which has collectively removed hundreds of tonnes of rubbish and waste from the rivers.

This year was no different, with volunteers tidying up 40 bags of rubbish, more than 70 tyres and even a rifle.

Despite the good work, Christchurch's waterways are still battling with pollution. Recently installed booms have scooped more than 20 tonnes of rubbish in just six months.