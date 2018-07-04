 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Eligibility rules for Government's KiwiBuild scheme revealed today

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Couples earning up to $180,000 will be allowed to buy one of the homes.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:42
2
Couples who earn up to $180,000 be able to buy a Kiwibuild home, the Government says.

KiwiBuild: Do you qualify under Government's new rules?


00:28
3
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

4

Investigation underway after man dies in police custody after being tasered during Auckland arrest

00:24
5

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment


Investigation underway after man dies in police custody after being tasered during Auckland arrest

Police say they were called to reports of a man assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay on Sunday.

00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.