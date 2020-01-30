TODAY |

Eleven-year-old Kiwi eco warrior gets his wish as sushi shop goes environmentally friendly

Source: 

An 11-year-old sushi fan who was fed up with the plastic packaging it came in has returned to his favourite store to find they've made a change.

Source: rnz.co.nz

Dominic Ogilvie from North Canterbury wrote to his local store asking them to consider more eco-friendly alternatives. 

And after a self-imposed six-month sushi ban, he's now eating it again - because the packaging has changed. 

He told RNZ the sushi store gave their packaging a compostible bottom and a recyclable top.

"It's nice to know that all of the single use plastics that they were pouring into the environment before is no longer existing," Dominic said.

Going without sushi was hard though.

"I did it for about six months. So it was it quite nice to be able to eat some sushi again after six months."

He's now hoping other sushi stores will make the same changes.

"Yeah, it would be nice. It would be very good if they could. And it's also shown that people don't really mind paying 10c extra for their packaging to be eco-friendly."

He also hopes supermarkets will make changes too - he says it's hard to make a trip to one without buying things packaged in plastic.

News of Dominic's sushi success comes a day after new research revealed New Zealand households throw out 1.7 billion plastic containers in their rubbish and recycling bins each year.

The research, carried out by the Waste Management Institute, also found that almost 40 percent of plastic bottles and containers that could be recycled actually ended up in landfills.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Environment
Christchurch and Canterbury
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three children orphaned after husband injured in White Island eruption dies after wife
2
The Kiwis helping clean up the rubbish dumped across Aotearoa
3
Ardern: National's talking point over $8b infrastructure boost 'juvenile and pointless'
4
Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench
5
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person taken to hospital with 'reasonably serious' burns after Porirua house fire
00:41

Police hunting for arsonist after spate of suspicious house fires in Taupō
04:10

Mums' new handbooks for parenting help tackle life's big issues
04:16

Amid environmental concerns, are the days of diesel in NZ numbered?