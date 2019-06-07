TODAY |

Eleven-year-old girl one of two people critically injured in four-car Auckland crash

Police have released more information on the people injured in last night's four-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden.

Four people have been hospitalised, including a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl in critical condition, after yesterday evening's crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Dominion Road and Milton Road at around 7.30pm, police said.

In total, nine people were injured in the crash and all were taken to hospital. Seven of them were in minor or moderate condition following the incident.

A 43-year-old woman is in a stable condition, and a man has since been discharged.

"This is what we call a major incident, it's not common for such a suburban road," St John Operation Manager Greg Scott told 1 NEWS last night.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are unable to confirm the cause of the crash at this stage.

Source: 1 NEWS
