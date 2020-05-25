Eleven-year-old entrepreneur comes up with beeswax solution to reduce plastic waste

Williams’s Wraps is a story of youthful enterprise based entirely round the family dining table.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Today, we are going to make beeswax wraps, it’s not super difficult once you've gotten used to it," William Singh told Seven Sharp.

The 11-year-old has had to get used to the runaway demand for his waxy creations, a substitute for plastic wraps like Glad Wrap and reduce plastic waste.

"I was really happy when I got my first order online for three wraps," he said

The wraps were meant to be a slow but steady earner for a school trip to Japan, way over the horizon sometime next year, but the $1600 he needed for the trip has already been surpassed, with the focus now on spending money.

"I didn't expect it to just suddenly blow up," a smiling William said.

The beeswax wraps also include coconut oil and pine rosin, which contains antibacterial properties.

The New Zealand-made product’s Facebook page has exploded with orders.

"He's doing phenomenally well, I don't think I was making that sort of money at his age, I don't think I was earning any money at that age,” William’s laughing dad Sid said.

"Definitely a good learning experience for him and for us, nothing beats family time making beeswax wraps,” William’s mum Jess said.