Eleven new Covid-19 cases recorded at NZ's border over past two days, one historical

Eleven new Covid-19 cases - one historical - have been recorded in New Zealand over the past two days, all in managed isolation.

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said today in a statement.



One case is historical, and was detected in a person who arrived from Canada via the US on December 24. The person tested positive at routine day three testing and is staying in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

Another case arrived from the US on Christmas Eve, where they tested positive at routine day three testing. They are now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on December 26, where they tested positive on day two. They are now staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived from South Africa via the UAE on December 26. They tested positive at routine day three testing, and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived in the country from the Netherlands via the UAE and Malaysia on December 26. This person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.



Three cases, travelling separately, arrived from the United Kingdom via the UAE and Malaysia on December 27. One person was tested on arrival due to being symptomatic, while two others tested positive at routine day three testing. They are all staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived from India via the UAE and Malaysia on December 27. The person was tested on day two and is staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case, whose travel history is still being confirmed, arrived in the country on December 27, where they tested positive at routine day three testing. They are staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia on December 29. This person was tested on day one due to being a contact of a known Covid-19 case. They are staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Five previously reported people with the coronavirus have now recovered. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand now stands at 55. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,806.