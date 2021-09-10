Eleven new community Covid cases in Auckland

There are 11 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 879, of which 288 have now recovered.

Bloomfield added there are eight cases from the border, six of which are new cases in MIQ and two historical cases.

It means New Zealand's total confirmed cases to date since the pandemic began is 3510.

The total number of unlinked cases currently sits at 29, of which six are from Friday's new cases.

Analysis of yesterday's 13 cases announced confirmed all were linked to existing cases with 12 being household contacts. Only one case was infectious in the community.

There are currently 27 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; 11 at Auckland Hospital, 11 in Middlemore and five cases at North Shore.

Bloomfield said four of the cases are in ICU and all four are ventilated.

Auckland's outbreak currently has eight identified sub-clusters with the two largest being the Mangere church group [374 cases] and the Birkdale social network [76].

Of the 38,061 contacts identified so far, approximately 87 per cent have been contacted and tested. The rest are being chased up by officials.

Another 61,574 vaccinations were administered yesterday, taking New Zealand's total to date to 4,163,416 of which 2,758,587 are first doses.

Bloomfield also highlighted a strong day for scanning in the past 24 hours with the majority of New Zealand back at Level 2, stating there were 2,548,509 scans made yesterday.