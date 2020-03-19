Eleven more cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand

There have been 11 more cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, taking the total to 39.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says most of them are related to overseas travel, but some cases were only confirmed recently.

Five of the new cases are in Auckland, while two are in Waikato, two in Wellington, one in Canterbury and one in Hawke's Bay.

None of the new cases are in hospital.

Yesterday's confirmed case in Southland, who was hospitalised, was a man in his 60s who remains in stable condition at Queenstown Hospital, Mr Bloomfield said.

"We continue to identify through testing and isolate to ensure we can stamp out Covid-19."

All 150 close contacts from Logan Park School have tested negative after a student at the Dunedin school was confirmed as positive last week.

The school will now reopen after thorough cleaning next Tuesday.

Both Dunedin cases previously announced have been linked to overseas travel.