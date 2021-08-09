Eleven crew on ship off Tauranga have Covid-19, port workers sent home

Some crew aboard a container ship at sea off the coast of Tauranga have tested positive for Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health said 11 of the 21 crew aboard have the Rio De La Plata have the virus.

A spokesman for the ministry said it was likely at least some of the 11 crew had active infections.

Further test results, expected today, would help determine how many of the crew were likely historical cases and no longer infectious.

Public health staff took swabs from the crew in Tauranga as part of the vessel's entry requirements for Napier — it's next stop.

"All of the crew on board are reported to be well, with none reporting any symptoms. No crew members came Port-side while the ship was being unloaded in Tauranga."

The ministry said the ship is linked to a case in an Australian pilot who was onboard the vessel in July in Queensland.

File picture. Source: Getty

The pilot later developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 nine days after being aboard the vessel.

The Australian pilot is confirmed to have the Delta variant and has not been linked to any other Queensland cases.

Initial concerns about the link with the Australian pilot did result in loading of the vessel being temporarily halted on August 4 in Tauranga.

However, an assessment carried out that day cleared the ship, and unloading was allowed to resume the following day.

The ministry said as an additional precautionary measure, 94 port workers who spent time on the vessel while it was in port are being contacted, provided with advice, tested and stood down until a negative result returned.