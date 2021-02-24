Eleven charged in Head Hunters gang meth and guns bust in Auckland

Eleven people linked to the Head Hunters gang have been arrested and charged in a police drug, guns and assets bust in Auckland.

Cash seized by police in Operation Evansville. Source: NZ Police

In a statement today, police said the four month investigation by a joint Tāmaki Makaurau organised crime team focused on those with strong links to the Head Hunters gang who were involved in manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine, as well as their illegal possession of firearms.

More than 21 police search warrants were carried out in the wider Auckland region, with seven of those carried out in Henderson, Long Bay, Flatbush and Auckland Central yesterday.

Police said a dozen firearms, methamphetamine and more than $1 million in cash, gold, high-end vehicles and bitcoins were taken out of the hands of organised criminals.

Detectives also located two clandestine labs as part of the investigation.

The 11 people arrested are facing charges, including robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, possession for supply methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and money laundering.

Two of the people arrested, a 47-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, have since appeared in the Auckland District Court.

A dozen firearms were seized in the police operation in Auckland. Source: NZ Police

“These organised criminals are often unlawfully in possession of firearms, which poses a risk to our community and is completely unacceptable,” Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Field Crime Manager for Auckland City District, said.

“They often live what appears to be a lavish lifestyle with cash and flash cars, but they do that by peddling methamphetamine into our community, devastating the lives of the users and their families in the process.

“Their offending has a flow on effect, with drug users often turning to crime such as robbery, burglary and theft to fund their drug addictions, leaving innocent victims in their wake.”

Pascoe said police were committed to disrupting these kinds of criminal groups, but added that the community also played a part to help prevent further harm they cause.

“Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, or who suspects organised crime or gang activity in their neighbourhood, is urged to contact police,” he said.

The public is urged to report such behaviour at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.