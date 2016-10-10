Electronic cigarette forces Air New Zealand plane to divert

An Air New Zealand flight from Tauranga to Wellington was diverted to Palmerston North today after reports of an electrical smell in the cabin that turned out to be an electronic cigarette.

Air New Zealand plane tail (file picture). Source: Getty

The incident on the ATR-72 happened about 11.30am today.

An Air NZ spokeswoman told Fairfax the flight was diverted after an electrical smell wafted through the cabin.

"The cause of the smell has since been identified as an electronic cigarette that a customer had forgotten to switch off as is required under our in-flight safety procedures," she was quoted as saying.

Emergency services were called to the incident and firefighters checked out the plane.