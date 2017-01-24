 

Electric prodders to be banned on animals under 100kg at rodeos as video of distressed animals spark online outrage

New planned regulations for rodeos will include banning the use of electric prodders on animals under 100kgs.

Mandy Carter of SAFE says young calves were electric prodded at the Mid-Northern Rodeo and there's no way to make rodeo humane.
Source: 1 News / NZ Herald

The Ministry for Primary Industries has confirmed to 1 NEWS that it is investigating footage that has sparked allegations of non-compliances of the rodeo code of welfare at the Mid-Northern Rodeo. 

The video, filmed at the rodeo on January 14 and 15, shows distressed cattle and horses being manhandled and lassoed, falling heavily on the ground and writhing while tied up.

Readers have reacted with disgust and shock on SAFE's Facebook page after the animal welfare group published the video of the distressed animals.

Animal activist group SAFE filmed the alleged incident at the Mid Northern rodeo this month.
Source: NZ Herald

MPI says it is in the process of developing new regulations to be in place by the end of the year.

"In April/May 2015, we consulted on a suite of new proposed regulations - three of which apply to rodeos," said Chris Rodwell, MPI Manager Animal Welfare Compliance. 

These are banning the use of electric prodders on animals under 100kgs, banning the use of goads on sensitive areas of an animal, and banning fireworks at rodeo events, he said. 

"MPI received a number of submissions on these proposed regulations, and we are considering those as well as reviewing the details of the regulations, before we bring them in to place by the end of 2017."

Footage released by animal activists SAFE was filmed at the Mid Northern rodeo this month.
Source: SAFE

However, Marty Deans, president of New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association, told the NZ Herald MPI's rodeo code was being adhered to.

"We have a strict MPI code which we stick to. [The animals] get over-excited when they're released. That's all it is."

A stream of messages have been posted under the video on the SAFE Facebook page, condemning the rodeo.

"This is incredibly difficult to watch but support the fight to stop rodeos and the cruelty inflicted on innocent animals," wrote Renne Odonnell.

Amanda Wealleans wrote: "Disgusting & I hope this gets banned!!! Put these wannabe cowboys on a mechanical bull instead!!! These poor animals suffer & nobody can tell you otherwise … this footage is proof!!!!"

