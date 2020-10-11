Electoral Commission warns Advance NZ for driving branded trailer past polling booth

The Electoral Commission will be warning the political party Advance NZ, after a branded trailer was driven within 10 metres of a Hamilton polling booth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a video posted to Twitter a trailer, with the Advance NZ logo on it, can be seen exiting Lynden Court in Chartwell, Hamilton.

1 NEWS reached out to the person who posted the short clip, who said it passed right in front of a polling booth, and performed a lap of the car park.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission says while it won’t be taking formal action, it will be reaching out.

“We will follow up with the Party to remind them of the rules.

“Our staff report that the car and trailer did one lap of the carpark which would have taken them within 10 metres of the voting place entrance. “

Advance New Zealand’s Jami-Lee Ross told 1 NEWS he hadn’t been made aware of the incident, and hadn’t hard from the Electoral Commission.

“All of our candidates have been given the electoral law handbook” he said.

He said if it was a party volunteer, he was, “more than happy to make sure the volunteer in question is aware of the laws.”