Electoral Commission staff 'ignorant and unprepared' for helping Maori voters, says academic

A Maori academic has accused Electoral Commission staff at advance voting booths of being "completely ignorant and unprepared" to facilitate the vote of Maori electors.

A number of Maori voters say they're been mucked around, getting wrong information from staff about the Maori roll at polling booths.
Source: Seven Sharp

Massey University policy and politics lecturer Veronica Tawhai told Seven Sharp people who are working at the electoral commission booths right around the country don't know about the Maori Electoral Roll. 

"What we're seeing is that right throughout the country, across a range of electorates, the Electoral Commission staff are completely ignorant and unprepared in order to be able to do their role in facilitating the vote of Maori electors," Ms Tawhai said.

"There's ignorance as to the Maori roll but then there's just outright prejudice and racism that our people are experiencing," she said.

She told of one case where a polling booth assistant couldn't find a voter's name on the general roll, "so insisted he wasn't enrolled".

Ms Tawhai said when the man reminded the assistant that he was on the Maori roll, the assistant told him he'd have to line up again and then someone who is Maori could help him find his name on the roll.

The Electoral Commission told Seven Sharp that during the election period it has about 15,000 people working in voting places and they all receive training, including on the general and the Maori rolls.

Every voting place issues both Maori and General electorate ballot papers, the commission said in a statement.

"We want everyone to have a good experience when they go and vote," it said. 

If that doesn't happen, the commission wants to hear about it.

For more information visit the Electoral Commission website.


