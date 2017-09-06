Election policy comparison - housing: What the major political parties will do for you

Interested in what the New Zealand political parties have in store with their housing policies?

Here are some of the main policies the parties are bringing to the table this election:

ACT:

Remove big cities from the Resource Management Act

Creating separate urban development legislation

Share a portion of GST levied on construction to incentivise councils to consent more land

TOP:

Restrict conditions under which a landlord can evict a tenant

Require a WOF for all residential rental properties

Expand provision of social housing by giving Housing New Zealand houses to the voluntary sector

Maori Party:

Build 90,000 affordable homes by 2022

Improve the rights of renters, enforce compulsory WOF for all rental homes

Introduce options for ‘rent to buy and ‘equity financing’ for first home buyers

National:

Allow landlords to enter rental property for meth tests

Hold tenants liable for careless damage to their rental property

Build 20,000 new houses in Auckland and 5,200 for social housing

Labour:

Crack down on housing speculators

Build 100,000 homes across New Zealand

Set up minimum standards for rental properties

New Zealand First:

Non-residents who are not New Zealand citizens would be ineligible for home ownership except if a genuine need to do so

Low cost government funding to local authorities for new elderly persons housing with long-term two per cent loan finance available

Provide government assistance for first home buyers and sell residential sections under long-term agreements to first home buyers

Green:

WOF for rental homes, subsidise home insulation for all home owners

Give renters a default rental term of three years and give the renters an option to renew

Create 10,000 new homes for rent-to-own for low-income earners and put restrictions on non-NZ residents’ form buying residential property

Green Party leader James Shaw, NZ First leader Winston Peters, TOP leader Gareth Morgan, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, National leader Bill English, ACT leader David Seymour, Maori Party leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox.

