Election policy comparison - housing: What the major political parties will do for you

Interested in what the New Zealand political parties have in store with their housing policies?

Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would address housing issues in New Zealand.
Here are some of the main policies the parties are bringing to the table this election:

ACT:

• Remove big cities from the Resource Management Act

  • Remove big cities from the Resource Management Act
  • Creating separate urban development legislation
  • Share a portion of GST levied on construction to incentivise councils to consent more land
TOP:
• Restrict conditions under which a landlord can evict a tenant

  • Restrict conditions under which a landlord can evict a tenant
  • Require a WOF for all residential rental properties
  • Expand provision of social housing by giving Housing New Zealand houses to the voluntary sector
Maori Party:

• Build 90,000 affordable homes by 2022

  • Build 90,000 affordable homes by 2022
  • Improve the rights of renters, enforce compulsory WOF for all rental homes
  • Introduce options for ‘rent to buy and ‘equity financing’ for first home buyers
 
National: 
• Allow landlords to enter rental property for meth tests

  • Allow landlords to enter rental property for meth tests
  • Hold tenants liable for careless damage to their rental property
  • Build 20,000 new houses in Auckland and 5,200 for social housing
Labour:
• Crack down on housing speculators

  • Crack down on housing speculators
  • Build 100,000 homes across New Zealand
  • Set up minimum standards for rental properties
 
New Zealand First:
• Non-residents who are not New Zealand citizens would be ineligible for home ownership except if a genuine need to do so

  • Non-residents who are not New Zealand citizens would be ineligible for home ownership except if a genuine need to do so
  • Low cost government funding to local authorities for new elderly persons housing with long-term two per cent loan finance available
  • Provide government assistance for first home buyers and sell residential sections under long-term agreements to first home buyers
Green:
• WOF for rental homes, subsidise home insulation for all home owners

  • WOF for rental homes, subsidise home insulation for all home owners
  • Give renters a default rental term of three years and give the renters an option to renew
  • Create 10,000 new homes for rent-to-own for low-income earners and put restrictions on non-NZ residents’ form buying residential property
Interested in other big policies?
For more information (in alphabetical order), go to:



For more information (in alphabetical order), go to:

www.act.org.nz/category/policy
www.greens.org.nz/policy
www.labour.org.nz/announced_policies
www.maoriparty.org/policies
www.national.org.nz/policies
www.nzfirst.org.nz/policies
www.top.org.nz/policy

