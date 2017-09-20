Election flashback: A younger Bill English concedes defeat 15-years-ago against Helen Clark

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
XID: 32207002
Varnish cache server
1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.
The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.
National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.
After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ