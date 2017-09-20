Election flashback: A young Bill English concedes defeat after being trounced by Helen Clark

In his first election as leader, a 40-year-old Bill English stands in front of his supporters to deliver the news National has lost the 2002 election.

It was National's worst ever election loss, generating only 20.9 per cent of the vote, with Helen Clark's Labour Party sweeping to a second-term victory with 41.3 per cent.

"It does appear that there is a high likelihood of a centre-left government," Mr English says, with wife Mary standing beside him.

"I have wished her [Helen Clark] well. It is my wish and the wish of every New Zealander that out of this result we have a stable, viable government."