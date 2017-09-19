Election flashback: The moment after Labour was thrashed in 1975 – Robert Muldoon and Bill Rowling react

Straight after the 1975 election, the sparring party leaders were caught in their moments of defeat and elation.

Labour had been in power for just one term, and the election came after the shocking death of beloved PM Norman Kirk in 1974 that saw thousands attend "Big Norm's" funeral.

The 1975 election was Sir Robert Muldoon's first as National Party leader up against new Labour leader Sir Bill Rowling.

Sir Robert went to the 1975 election with the promise of an elaborate superannuation scheme, which saw him crush Labour by a convincing 47.6 per cent against Labour's 39.6 per cent.

While conceding defeat, Sir Bill said: "The thing we believe in is democracy, and democracy has made a decision today."

A person out-of-shot interrupts: "So has bigotry".

Sir Bill continues, "If people are in fact being misled or there is misunderstanding then it is our responsibility to clear those misunderstandings up."

Sir Robert was in much higher spirits.