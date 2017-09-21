Election flashback: How Helen Clark claimed victory before jubilant Labour supporters in three elections

Helen Clark kept a straight face while announcing to elated crowds at the 1999, 2002 and 2005 elections her party had won.

Labour stormed to victory in 1999, gaining 38.7 per cent to National's 30.5 per cent.

Clark told the crowd: "I stand before you humbled, that our party has again been chosen to lead a fresh start for New Zealand."

In 2002 National saw their worst ever election result with just 20.9 per cent to Labour's 41.3 per cent.



Clark addresses the crowd, "I'm happy to say, that I will be able to form a Labour-led government for a second term."

In 2005, after Labour scraped through on 41.1 per cent to National's 39.1 per cent, Clark tells the audience: "This election has been very finely balanced and the result has been a close one, and I'm humbled that we have the opportunity to begin negotiations to form a new government."