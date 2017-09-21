 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Election flashback: How Helen Clark claimed victory before jubilant Labour supporters in three elections

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Helen Clark kept a straight face while announcing to elated crowds at the 1999, 2002 and 2005 elections her party had won.

Labour stormed to victory in 1999, gaining 38.7 per cent to National's 30.5 per cent. 

Clark told the crowd: "I stand before you humbled, that our party has again been chosen to lead a fresh start for New Zealand."

Watch as Helen Clark reacts to winning the 1999, 2002 and 2005 election.
Source: 1 NEWS

In 2002 National saw their worst ever election result with just 20.9 per cent to Labour's 41.3 per cent.

Clark addresses the crowd, "I'm happy to say, that I will be able to form a Labour-led government for a second term."

In 2005, after Labour scraped through on 41.1 per cent to National's 39.1 per cent, Clark tells the audience: "This election has been very finely balanced and the result has been a close one, and I'm humbled that we have the opportunity to begin negotiations to form a new government."

The next 2008 election saw National Party take leadership under John Key with a convincing lead of 44 per cent to Labour's 34 per cent. 

Mr English says he wishes a "stable, viable" government will come out of Labour's win.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

2
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

3

Woman stole $1.6m from church to fund gambling habit

00:30
4
The flood made its way down a hydropower channel which was under construction after heavy rain upstream.

Raw: Catastrophic torrent of water crashes into Laos work camp after flash flooding


5
The Social Development Minister says a range of issues have been uncovered in beneficiary review.

MSD slammed over fake names on review decisions

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 