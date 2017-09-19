Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

A little blurry and a little out of focus, a black and white card reads 'The 1966 General Election' and is broadcast to the nation.

This was the introduction to the first televised coverage of New Zealand's general election by the then New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation, later to become Television New Zealand.

It would be a simple election broadcast which focused on delivering the results of polls as the night rolled on.

The 1975 election saw the dawn of colour TV, which would make way for moving graphics come the 1980s.

Throughout the decades to come the graphics would get slicker, the colours brighter and the coverage would become faster paced.