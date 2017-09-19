 

Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

A little blurry and a little out of focus, a black and white card reads 'The 1966 General Election' and is broadcast to the nation.

From 1966 to the 2014 election, there have been some creative openings to the election coverage thousands of Kiwis tuned in to every election.
This was the introduction to the first televised coverage of New Zealand's general election by the then New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation, later to become Television New Zealand.

It would be a simple election broadcast which focused on delivering the results of polls as the night rolled on.

The 1975 election saw the dawn of colour TV, which would make way for moving graphics come the 1980s.

Throughout the decades to come the graphics would get slicker, the colours brighter and the coverage would become faster paced.

Mr Rowling calmly concedes defeat, until someone makes a hilarious quip during the broadcast.
We take a look back to 1984, with National dealt a stunning defeat in an election which saw the highest official turnout of voters in NZ history.
