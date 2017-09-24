Election delivers fresh crop of new MPs ready to make their mark in Parliament

The election delivered cheers and tears for candidates across the country last night, with smiles on some fresh faced new MPs.

The most high-profile of these first time MPs is arguably the Greens Chloe Swarbrick, who has become the country's youngest MP in 42-years.

"Of course I feel a weight of responsibility, I'm one of 120 people elected to represent New Zealanders," Ms Swarbrick said today.

Another up and coming MP, National's Chris Bishop, took Hutt South, a former Labour stronghold, held by Trevor Mallard for more than two decades.

"He was the MP when I was growing up in the Hutt, he's a household name in Lower Hutt, so yeah big shoes to fill," Mr Bishop said.

New Labour MP Tamati Coffey, pulled out a big win over the Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell in Waiariki.

"People are ready for change and that was reflected in the results tonight," Mr Coffey said.