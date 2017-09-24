 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Election delivers fresh crop of new MPs ready to make their mark in Parliament

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The election delivered cheers and tears for candidates across the country last night, with smiles on some fresh faced new MPs.

Last night saw some familiar faces go and others come out on top for the first time.
Source: 1 NEWS

The most high-profile of these first time MPs is arguably the Greens Chloe Swarbrick, who has become the country's youngest MP in 42-years.

"Of course I feel a weight of responsibility, I'm one of 120 people elected to represent New Zealanders," Ms Swarbrick said today.

Another up and coming MP, National's Chris Bishop, took Hutt South, a former Labour stronghold, held by Trevor Mallard for more than two decades.

"He was the MP when I was growing up in the Hutt, he's a household name in Lower Hutt, so yeah big shoes to fill," Mr Bishop said.

New Labour MP Tamati Coffey, pulled out a big win over the Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell in Waiariki.

"People are ready for change and that was reflected in the results tonight," Mr Coffey said.

All the new winners will find themselves in Parliament for the next three years, but for now, there's time to enjoy the results of their hard work.

Related

Politics

Election

Vote 17

00:41
The Greens MP talks about becoming the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick opens up about whirlwind rise to Green MP -'not something in the game-plan at all'
01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Maori Party in turmoil after Tamati Coffey wins Waiariki seat for Labour

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:30
2
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

00:48
3
1 NEWS Political Editor says "if the centre left block can increase their vote… Peters would be more interested in the left".

Watch: Corin Dann - 'October 7 is critical' with Winston Peters unlikely to decide on coalition partner until then

00:30
4
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:48
5
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

00:48
1 NEWS Political Editor says "if the centre left block can increase their vote… Peters would be more interested in the left".

Watch: Corin Dann - 'October 7 is critical' with Winston Peters unlikely to decide on coalition partner until then

Both National and Labour are looking to form a government with NZ First - but kingmaker Peters will have the ultimate say.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:41
The Greens MP talks about becoming the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick opens up about whirlwind rise to Green MP -'not something in the game-plan at all'

The Greens MP is the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

00:42
The National leader said he was 'delighted' with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

The National leader said he was "delighted" with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

00:48
The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 