Election deal signed between Maori, Mana parties

The Maori Party and the Mana Party have signed an agreement involving electorate deals designed to enhance their chances of winning seats.

They have agreed not to stand candidates against each other, with Mana getting a clear run at Te Tai Tokerau and Maori Party getting the other six Maori seats - Te Tai Tonga, Te Tai Hauauru, Ikaroa-Rawhiti, Waiariki, Hauraki-Waikato and Tamaki Makaurau.

The deal also put agreements into place for the two parties to be able to campaign for the party vote, and to criticise the policies of either party without attacking candidates.

Peace moves between the two parties have been going on since July last year when Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan approached Mana's leader Hone Harawira.

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.
Source: 1 NEWS

At the time, Maori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox ruled out an alliance but said they were "open to a more cohesive relationship".

Labour holds six of the Maori seats and Mr Flavell holds the seventh.

He must retain it in the September general election to keep his party alive, and there's speculation Mr Harawira has agreed not to field a candidate in Waiariki.

Mr Flavell retained the seat in 2014 but Mana's Annette Sykes put in a strong run.

Mr Harawira lost the seat in 2014, narrowly beaten by Labour's Kelvin Davis, and the Mana Party ceased to have a presence in parliament.

The Maori Party's candidate drew more than 2500 votes, and it's likely most of them would have gone to Mr Harawira if he'd been given a clear run.

Mr Morgan and Mr Harawira appear to have healed the bitter divisions between their parties.

Mr Harawira was a Maori Party MP until 2011 when he quit, accusing it of supporting government legislation that disadvantaged Maori.

He resigned from parliament, formed the Mana Party, fought a by-election in Te Tai Tokerau and won.

Several reconciliation attempts failed, and Mr Harawira continued as an MP until he lost the seat to Mr Davis.

