 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Election deal expected between Maori, Mana parties

share

Source:

NZN

The Maori Party and the Mana Party are about to sign an agreement that's expected to involve electorate deals designed to enhance their chances of winning seats.

Peace moves between the two parties have been going on since July last year when Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan approached Mana's leader Hone Harawira.

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.
Source: Breakfast

At the time, Maori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox ruled out an alliance but said they were "open to a more cohesive relationship".

Labour holds six of the Maori seats and Mr Flavell holds the seventh.

He must retain it in the September general election to keep his party alive, and there's speculation Mr Harawira has agreed not to field a candidate in Waiariki.

Mr Flavell retained the seat in 2014 but Mana's Annette Sykes put in a strong run.

In return, the Maori Party could stand aside in Te Tai Tokerau.

Mr Harawira lost the seat in 2014, narrowly beaten by Labour's Kelvin Davis, and the Mana Party ceased to have a presence in parliament.

The Maori Party's candidate drew more than 2500 votes, and it's likely most of them would have gone to Mr Harawira if he'd been given a clear run.

Since then both parties have acknowledged they can't afford to split the Maori vote, and it's possible the agreement could extend beyond Waiariki and Te Tai Tokerau.

Neither party will talk about the agreement ahead of the signing today in Whangarei.

Mr Morgan and Mr Harawira appear to have healed the bitter divisions between their parties.

Mr Harawira was a Maori Party MP until 2011 when he quit, accusing it of supporting government legislation that disadvantaged Maori.

He resigned from parliament, formed the Mana Party, fought a by-election in Te Tai Tokerau and won.

Several reconciliation attempts failed, and Mr Harawira continued as an MP until he lost the seat to Mr Davis.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:16
2

Video: Adele all smiles as she lands in Sydney with her young son ahead of sold out shows in Australia, NZ

00:53
3
People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.

'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

00:12
4
Emergency services were called to the scene around 8.30am

Delays after crash on Auckland's Southern motorway

00:08
5
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ