Election date to be set within weeks, says Bill English

Source:NZN
Prime Minister Bill English will set the election date within weeks.
There had been speculation he would name the day at his post-cabinet press conference yesterday, but it was off the mark.
"That's not the case, but I do expect to announce it fairly shortly once I've had a chance to inform my caucus colleagues," he told reporters.
Questioned about what "fairly shortly" meant, he said the announcement would be made in the next few weeks.
It's still tipped for September, an indication given by former PM John Key.
