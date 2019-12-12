Election date to be announced today, 1 NEWS understands

This year's election date will be announced at the Prime Minister's post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, 1 NEWS understands.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern is expected to reveal the date at 3pm today.

This will be live streamed on the 1 NEWS website and Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Ms Ardern said they could not confirm or deny whether it would be announced.

The last election was on September 23, 2017. Former PM Bill English announced this on February 1, 2017.