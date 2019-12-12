TODAY |

Election date to be announced today, 1 NEWS understands

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

This year's election date will be announced at the Prime Minister's post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, 1 NEWS understands.

Jacinda Ardern is expected to reveal the date at 3pm today. 

This will be live streamed on the 1 NEWS website and Facebook page. 

A spokesperson for Ms Ardern said they could not confirm or deny whether it would be announced. 

The last election was on September 23, 2017. Former PM Bill English announced this on February 1, 2017. 

Factors usually taken into account are international events, school holidays, public holidays and sport fixtures. 

New Zealand
Politics
