Election dances begin as Bill English sets a date for a spring election

Bill English is coy about Winston Peters but Andrew Little says leave it to the voters - it must be election year.

Election dances have already begun hard on the heels of the Prime Minister's announcement this afternoon that the General Election will be held on September 23.

Mr English says his preference will be again to continue working with National's present partners Act, United Future and the Maori Party.

So, that probably means more cup-of-tea style deals in Epsom, held by Act leader David Seymour, and Ohariu occupied by United Future's Peter Dunne.

"We are not going to be definitive about that. In election year we have those discussions," Mr English said.

But in Ohariu, there's a new sheriff in town, with former police association boss and ex-undercover cop Greg O'Connor gunning for votes for Labour.

"Politics all of a sudden has become quite interesting with Trump in particular," the Labour hopeful said.

Incumbent Peter Dunne is unimpressed.

"That's all he's done, he's said he's seeking the Labour nomination. Wowee."

Mr Dunne has been in Parliament since 1984, but Mr English says Mr O'Connor is no young gun.

"It's not consistent with fresh, bright faces for the future. That's for sure," the Prime Minister said.

So the Government is dismissive then of any threat to its key coalition ally Mr Dunne, but there is one man Mr English isn't dismissing so quickly - Winston Peters.

"New Zealand First is an unlikely partner. However, I would be prepared to have discussions with them post-election depending on the make-up of Parliament," Mr English said.

Labour leader Andrew Little says let the voters decide that.

"My advice to Bill is he should back himself and his own party and he should campaign on his things. The voters will decide who gets into Parliament and which party gets to pull together a government," he said.