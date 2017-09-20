Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.
Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.
A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.
The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ