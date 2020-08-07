Election 2020: Tight race expected in Wellington’s Ohariu

The Ohariu electorate in Wellington is shaping up to be an interesting race, with several MPs’ careers on the line.

It looks to be a close race between National MP Brett Hudson and Labour’s Greg O’Connor.

Only 1000 votes separated the pair at the last election.

“I'm the best voice that they will get here and I'm going to be asking them to vote for me,” Mr O’Connor told 1 NEWS.

“I'm very confident that I can present the credible alternative to the people of Ohariu,” Mr Hudson said.

Strategic voting saw Mr O'Connor remove himself from Labour's party list - essentially telling voters for him it's all or nothing.

With National’s current polling, Mr Hudson’s political life is also on the line.

Minor parties also hope the seat could be a doorway into Parliament.

Ohariu is a wealthy electorate boasting the highest average income in the country.