TODAY |

Election 2020: Tight race expected in Wellington’s Ohariu

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ohariu electorate in Wellington is shaping up to be an interesting race, with several MPs’ careers on the line.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first day of election campaigning kicked off today across the nation. Source: 1 NEWS

It looks to be a close race between National MP Brett Hudson and Labour’s Greg O’Connor.

Only 1000 votes separated the pair at the last election.

“I'm the best voice that they will get here and I'm going to be asking them to vote for me,” Mr O’Connor told 1 NEWS.

“I'm very confident that I can present the credible alternative to the people of Ohariu,” Mr Hudson said.

Strategic voting saw Mr O'Connor remove himself from Labour's party list - essentially telling voters for him it's all or nothing.

With National’s current polling, Mr Hudson’s political life is also on the line.

Minor parties also hope the seat could be a doorway into Parliament.

Ohariu is a wealthy electorate boasting the highest average income in the country.

The race is now on for those hoping to serve as its MP.

New Zealand
Your Vote 2020
Wellington
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases
2
'A sad privilege' - Elusive hourglass dolphin washes up on NZ shore for only third time in 150 years
3
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
4
Russia boasts it's about to become first country in the world to approve Covid-19 vaccine
5
Auckland woman who fatally stabbed her abusive partner sentenced to home detention
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Todd Muller returns to political arena, gives 'heartfelt thanks' for supportive messages
21:48

Inside Parliament: Parting shots across the chamber as Parliament breaks for election

Auckland woman who fatally stabbed her abusive partner sentenced to home detention

US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases