Eleanor Catton's The Luminaries hits TV screens this Sunday

1 NEWS

The new TV twist on one of New Zealand's most popular novels is set to hit Kiwi screens around the country this weekend.

The show is set in the South Island during the gold rush, with the first episode airing on Saturday.

Based on the Man Booker winning tale by Eleanor Catton, The Luminaries is a joint venture by the BBC and TVNZ which will air in New Zealand first. 

Ms Catton has also written the screen play for the six-part television series set on the West Coast during the gold rush in the 1860s. 

Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) and Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) in The Luminaries.

The story focuses around Anna Wetherell (Played by Eve Hewson) along her journey from Britain to New Zealand to forge a new life 

Upon her travels she falls for the dashing Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) but a series of unfortunate events leaves Ms Wetherall at the hands of a scheming fortune-teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green). 

Filming has finished on the television adaptation of Eleanor Catton's Booker Prize winning work.

It's a tale of romance, betrayal, murder and revenge and begins this Sunday 17 May at 8:30 pm on TVNZ 1. 

