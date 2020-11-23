TODAY |

Elderly woman, son seriously assaulted at home in Napier

Police are seeking the public's help after an elderly woman and her son were seriously assaulted at the woman's home in Napier this morning.

Police say the incident occurred between around 7am and 8am this morning.

The woman and her son were transported to hospital and both are in a serious but stable condition.

Police would like to hear from residents and anyone else who was in the general area of Nelson Park and Kennedy Rd prior to and around the time of the incident, and may have noticed anything untoward.

Anyone with information has been advised to contact police on 105, quoting job number P046918973, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

