Elderly woman killed, road closed after hit and run in Whanganui

An elderly woman has died and a road is closed after a car hit a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in Whanganui early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore Street at around 1.55am, detective sergeant Craig Gorringe said in a statement. The woman was found at the scene, having sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Police searched the area, but no vehicle has been located.

Anzac Parade has since been closed between Jones and Jellicoe streets while police examine the scene. Detours are in place via Duncan Street and Jellicoe Street, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.

"We urge the person or people involved in this incident to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us as soon as possible," Mr Gorringe said.

Police are also seeking any CCTV footage overnight from businesses or residences on Anzac Parade, as well as any sightings of the elderly woman in the Anzac Parade area prior to the time she was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

