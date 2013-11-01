Elderly woman dies after being struck by car in Auckland

Source:
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in Auckland this evening.
The accident happened just before 7pm in Takapuna on the North Shore.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene and transported the lady, who was in critical condition, to Auckland Hospital.
Sadly, the woman died as a results of her injuries.
Police extend their sympathies to the woman's family and friends at this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
