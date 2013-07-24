Elderly woman critically injured after being struck by car in Dunedin

An elderly woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Dunedin today.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was struck on Great King Street near Saint Andrew Street around 9:30am.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting them with their inquiries.

The woman is in Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are urging witnesses to the incident to call them on 03 471 4800.