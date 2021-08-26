Elderly woman 'attacked, robbed' after getting off North Shore bus

An elderly woman was left shaken after she was allegedly assaulted and robbed while getting off a bus on Auckland's North Shore.

The man and woman pictured are wanted by police in connection to an assault of an elderly woman on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Supplied

The 78-year-old had been taking a bus from Birkenhead shops to Beach Haven on August 14, when she was followed off by the two alleged offenders.

"The man has then assaulted and robbed the victim, taking off with a number of items including her handbag," a police spokesperson said.

Fortunately, the woman was "not seriously injured" in the attack.

As the investigation continues, police are turning to the community to help track down the pair.

"The man has shown he is willing to use violence against a vulnerable elderly woman and he needs to be held accountable for this," the spokesperson said.

An elderly woman was allegedly followed off a bus on Auckland's North Shore and assaulted. Source: Supplied

"Along with the man's female associate who stood by and did nothing."

Anyone who many have information that could assist with enquiries is asked to call police on 105 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.