TODAY |

Elderly woman 'attacked, robbed' after getting off North Shore bus

Source:  1 NEWS

An elderly woman was left shaken after she was allegedly assaulted and robbed while getting off a bus on Auckland's North Shore. 

The man and woman pictured are wanted by police in connection to an assault of an elderly woman on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Supplied

The 78-year-old had been taking a bus from Birkenhead shops to Beach Haven on August 14, when she was followed off by the two alleged offenders. 

"The man has then assaulted and robbed the victim, taking off with a number of items including her handbag," a police spokesperson said. 

Fortunately, the woman was "not seriously injured" in the attack. 

As the investigation continues, police are turning to the community to help track down the pair. 

"The man has shown he is willing to use violence against a vulnerable elderly woman and he needs to be held accountable for this," the spokesperson said. 

An elderly woman was allegedly followed off a bus on Auckland's North Shore and assaulted. Source: Supplied

"Along with the man's female associate who stood by and did nothing." 

Anyone who many have information that could assist with enquiries is asked to call police on 105 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Members of the public can also email Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree on mark.renfree@police.govt.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydneysiders 'devastated' by young mum's Covid death
2
Big names missing as All Blacks pick 35-strong squad to travel to Australia
3
Auckland Intermediate student tests positive for Covid-19
4
Immigration NZ sorry after mum was separated from kids following husband's death
5
Expert lays out locked-down NZ's roadmap back to Level 1
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police appeal for sightings after woman found dead on Wellington beach

Targeted support 'helped Auckland NCEA students in 2020 lockdown'

High school rugby game included in Covid locations of interest

Air NZ CEO can't rule out job cuts if lockdown extended