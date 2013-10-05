 

Elderly woman attacked in Palmerston North - the second time in three months

An elderly woman has been seriously assaulted in her Palmerston North home, the second time she has been attacked in three months.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 71-year-old had her bank card and vehicle taken during the attack in her Church Street home on Friday morning, police say.

They confirmed she was also the victim of an aggravated burglary in October.

"This was a traumatising attack and we have a dedicated team working tirelessly to resolve the matter," said Detective Inspector Marc Hercock.

They are appealing for sightings of a previously stolen red Toyota Corolla, registration EWG803, being driven around or parked in the wider Manawatu area.

"Public sightings of the car are critical to the investigation," Det Insp Hercock said.

The woman was now safe and being supported by her family and Victim Support.

