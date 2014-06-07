 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Elderly woman and daughter victims of brutal carjacking in New Plymouth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four young people were arrested after brutal carjacking of elderly woman's car in New Plymouth last night. 

Police car night generic

Police car (File picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

At about 8.00pm last night, two men aged 17 and 18 and two women aged 15 and 20 reportedly pulled a 72-year-old woman and her daughter from their vehicle before driving off.

Both victims suffered abrasions and cuts and were taken to hospital, and have since been discharged. 

A pursuit was initiated by police after the stolen vehicle failed to stop near Oakura.

The vehicle was then slowed by road spikes about 40km away near Pungarehu, and the pursuit ended when the driver stopped at Rahotu, 16km north of Opunake.

Four police cars were damaged by the stolen vehicle during the pursuit.

"We are continuing to provide support to the two victims, who were very shaken by what happened," said Detective Constable Anthony Temple. 

The offenders appeared in court this morning. 

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Nicholls falls after passing 50, Black Caps relying on Santner for big finish in ODI decider

00:39
2
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

3

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

4

'Look after us so we can look after you'- NZ Nurses speak out on Facebook over 'failing health system'

00:34
5
The 24-year-old US man was later apprehended by police, who say that he may have been under the influence of drugs.

Mother fights off potential carjacker trying to steal car with toddler inside

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Nicholls falls after passing 50, Black Caps relying on Santner for big finish in ODI decider

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 