Elderly woman and daughter victims of brutal carjacking in New Plymouth

Four young people were arrested after brutal carjacking of elderly woman's car in New Plymouth last night.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

At about 8.00pm last night, two men aged 17 and 18 and two women aged 15 and 20 reportedly pulled a 72-year-old woman and her daughter from their vehicle before driving off.

Both victims suffered abrasions and cuts and were taken to hospital, and have since been discharged.

A pursuit was initiated by police after the stolen vehicle failed to stop near Oakura.

The vehicle was then slowed by road spikes about 40km away near Pungarehu, and the pursuit ended when the driver stopped at Rahotu, 16km north of Opunake.

Four police cars were damaged by the stolen vehicle during the pursuit.

"We are continuing to provide support to the two victims, who were very shaken by what happened," said Detective Constable Anthony Temple.