Elderly teachers staying home, forcing schools to scramble as they try to keep it business as usual

A number of teachers are having to stay at home, forcing classes to combine as schools try and keep it business as usual.

With the Government advising people over 70 to not go out, school bus drivers have also been affected and companies are now scrambling to ensure all routes are covered.

The Principal Federation says it has been a challenge.

“We may see some classes that are doubled up [and] we may see different arrangements. We're working hard to make sure that school's open for everybody on Monday that turns up,” Hastings Intermediate Perry Rush told 1 NEWS.

Official advice remains that school is the best place to be.

“We don't have widespread transmission or any evidence of it right now so the safest place for children is to keep their routine normal and keep them at school,” nanotechnologist Michelle Dickinson said.

She says coronavirus usually has a mild effect on children and for now schools need to stay open.

“Where do the children go? The evidence right now is especially in some social economic families, they will go straight to the grandparents which will put grandparents at greater risk,” Ms Dickinson said.

The Ministry of Education has outlined the closure criteria for schools.

Level 1: When a student or staff member has no symptoms but close contact with a confirmed case - track and trace.

Level 2: When a student or staff member has symptoms and close contact with a confirmed case or tests positive - close school temporarily or for at least 72 hours.

Level 3: When there are cases from multiple families in the same school that could be community transmission – 14-day closure.

Level 4: When there is confirmed community transmission but contained to a geographical area - close all schools and centres in that location for 14 days.

Level 5: Community transmission on a national level - close all schools and centres for at least 14 days.