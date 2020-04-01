Elderly Sydney man charged with murder after alleged attack with meat tenderiser

An elderly Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a 72-year-old woman with a meat tenderiser and assaulted another man.

Emergency services say they were called to an alleged domestic incident at a home in the suburb of Ermington in northwestern Sydney at about 2:45 am yesterday.

All were taken to Westmead Hospital where the woman remains in a critical but stable condition, while both men aged 81 and 87 are in stable condition.

The 81-year-old was later charged with intent to murder and assault occeasioning actual bodily harm.