Elderly Sydney man charged with murder after alleged attack with meat tenderiser

An elderly Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a 72-year-old woman with a meat tenderiser and assaulted another man. 

Emergency services say they were called to an alleged domestic incident at a home in the suburb of Ermington in northwestern Sydney at about 2:45 am yesterday. 

All were taken to Westmead Hospital where the woman remains in a critical but stable condition, while both men aged 81 and 87 are in stable condition. 

The 81-year-old was later charged with intent to murder and assault occeasioning actual bodily harm. 

He is expected to face the Parramatta Local Court tomorrow. 

