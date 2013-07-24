 

Elderly Southland man critically injured after being stabbed during attempted robbery

An elderly man has been critically injured after being stabbed during an attempted robbery in Southland.

Police car

Police say a man entered the elderly man's flat on Main St in Mataura at around 10pm yesterday and demanded money from him.

"When the (elderly man) said he didn't have any money the (man) stabbed him once in the chest before fleeing the scene," Police say in a statement.

The elderly man was taken to Southland hospital with serious injuries where is in a critical but stable condition.

Police describe the wanted man as being of average height and build and say he was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants at the time of the attack.

They urge anyone with information about the attack to call Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

