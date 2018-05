An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

Police say they are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred yesterday on Ocean Beach Road, Mount Maunganui around 6pm.

A pedestrian was hit by a car before being taken to hospital in a serious condition where she has since died.

Police have named the victim as 84-year-old Barbara Mary Clark of Tauranga.