Elderly man seriously injured after interrupting burglary in Thames

An elderly man has been seriously injured after interrupting a daylight burglary in Thames this week.

Police say two young people have been arrested over two daytime burglaries on Monday.

Search warrants in central Thames led to the arrest of two males, aged 15 and 20.

During one of the burglaries, an elderly man was assaulted after interrupting the alleged offenders. He sustained a serious arm injury.

Makeup, electronics and alcohol were stolen from the two addresses, however police say some items have been recovered.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with burglary, aggravated injury and drug-related offences and is due to appear in Thames District Court tomorrow.

The 15-year-old is expected to appear in Youth Court on Friday.

A door is left open during a robbery.
