Elderly man robbed of cash while using ATM in Christchurch

Christchurch Police are seeking a man who robbed an elderly man of cash while he was using an ATM in the Christchurch suburb of Bishopdale on Monday.

The incident took place at an ATM on the corner of Greers Road and Wairakei Road about 11am.

Police said a man in his late thirties or early forties approached the victim from behind and stole the money he had just withdrawn before fleeing.

The thief was wearing a puffer jacket, long pants, a beanie and white sneakers.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident and was left shaken by the experience.