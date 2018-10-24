Elderly man robbed, assaulted by trio in Hastings

Police are appealing for the public's help after an elderly man was pulled from his car and assaulted in Hastings.

Three people pulled the man from his silver Subaru on Townsend Street at about 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

They then drove off in his car and were seen shortly afterwards taking petrol from a Z service station, at the corner of Maddison Street and Heretaunga Street West.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle with registration number FMU640 or anything suspicious on Townsend Road to them.

The driver of the car is being described as a Māori woman in her mid-20s of solid build.

She was wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts and sneakers.