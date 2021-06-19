Elderly man rescued from wreckage after car collides with truck in Warkworth

An elderly man has been rescued from the wreckage of a collision between a car and a truck in the Auckland suburb of Warkworth.

A man in his 80s was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

At 12.30pm today, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Wech Dr.

The man in his 80s was rescued by crew after he became trapped in his vehicle.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

State Highway 1 was closed in both directions earlier this afternoon, but has since re-opened.