TODAY |

Elderly man rescued from wreckage after car collides with truck in Warkworth

Source:  1 NEWS

An elderly man has been rescued from the wreckage of a collision between a car and a truck in the Auckland suburb of Warkworth.

A man in his 80s was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

At 12.30pm today, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Wech Dr.

The man in his 80s was rescued by crew after he became trapped in his vehicle.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. 

State Highway 1 was closed in both directions earlier this afternoon, but has since re-opened.

NZTA said to expect delays or avoid the area.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dies after tornado rips through Ports of Auckland container yard
2
Civil Defence opens welfare centre for people affected by Auckland tornado
3
Damage across South Auckland after tornado touches down
4
Members of public forced off Auckland motorways by procession after gang funeral
5
Top tips on how not to get sick from eggs after salmonella found at third poultry farm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Damage across South Auckland after tornado touches down

Alcohol-related emergency department visits saw 37 per cent increase in 2020

State Highway 5 closed after truck and trailer flip near Napier

04:25

Top tips on how not to get sick from eggs after salmonella found at third poultry farm