Elderly man one of two arrested after large amount of cocaine intercepted at border

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been arrested following the interception of a large amount of cocaine at the border, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said a joint operation with Customs led to the arrests for importing cocaine.

“In late March, Customs intercepted a package at the International Mail Centre in Auckland that was found to contain up to 1.5kg of liquid cocaine,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Police on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a Christchurch address where cocaine and a significant amount of cash was located.

“A 76-year-old man was arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of cocaine for supply.”

The man was remanded in custody to reappear in Christchurch District Court next Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman arrested yesterday has also been charged with importing cocaine and is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on Friday 30 April.

“This is another example of Police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs,” Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said.

“Police will continue to target this type of offending, alongside our partners, in order to keep our communities safe.”

